Met Office forecast rainfall in country from 31st Jan to 04th Feb

Met Office has forecast rainfall and snowfall on mountains in country from 31st Jan to 04th February.

Heavy rain may generate flash floods in Balochistan on 02nd/03rd February as a westerly wave is affecting the country and may persist till 04th February.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with isolated heavyfalls (snowfall over the hills) is expected at Balochistan’s Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah on 02nd or 03rd February, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.

Moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 31st Jan to 04th Feb with occasional gaps.

Moderate to heavy rain-snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 31st Jan to 04th Feb with occasional gaps.

Rain with snowfall is expected in Murree and Galliyat from 31st Jan to 01st Feb and on 03rd and 04th Feb with occasional gaps.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Pothohar region, Lahore and other districts of Punjab from 31st Jan to 01st Feb and on 03rd & 04th Feb, while in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan on 02nd and 03rd Feb.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad and Kashmore on 02nd and 03rd Feb, while cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin and Khuzdar in Balochistan on 02nd and 03rd February.

Moderate to isolated heavy rain/snowfall may cause landslides and closure of roads in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on 31st January and 01st February.