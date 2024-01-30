Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship inaugurated

LAHORE - The 2024 Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship was officially inaugurated by distinguished guests Imran Ayub, Manager of Purchase at Millat Tractors, and Rashid Malik, PLTA Secretary, during an opening ceremony held here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday. Imran Ayub, alongside Rashid Malik, also interacted with the young participants and witnessed and enjoyed an Under-14 singles match. Ayub expressed admiration for the players’ skills, appreciating their performance. The championship’s second day witnessed over 20 matches, with top-seeded players smoothly advancing to subsequent rounds amid highly competitive play.
Notable victories in the boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals included Bilal Asim’s win over Haider Ali Rizwan (6-2, 6-0), Yafat Nadeem’s triumph against Shaheer (6-0, 6-1), and Ahtesham Humayun defeating Hanzla Anwar (6-0, 6-0). Additionally, Muhammad Yahya overcame Mustansir Ali Khan by 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. In the boys U-16 category, Ahtesham Humayun thrashed Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, M Yahya beat Hanzla Anwar 6-3, 6-1, Abubakar Talha beat Hazrat Ali 6-0, 6-0, Omer Jawad beat Abdur Rehman 6-2, 6-1 and Amir Mazari beat Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-0.
In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Zohaib Amjad beat Awais Ali Ansari 4-0, 4-0, Syed Mahad beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-0, 4-0 and Abdur Rehman beat Rashid Ali Bachani 1-4, 4-2, 14-12. In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat M Ayan Khan 4-0, 4-0.