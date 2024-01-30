Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship inaugurated

LAHORE - The 2024 Millat Tractors Ju­nior National Tennis Champi­onship was officially inaugu­rated by distinguished guests Imran Ayub, Manager of Pur­chase at Millat Tractors, and Rashid Malik, PLTA Secretary, during an opening ceremony held here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Monday. Imran Ayub, along­side Rashid Malik, also in­teracted with the young par­ticipants and witnessed and enjoyed an Under-14 singles match. Ayub expressed admi­ration for the players’ skills, appreciating their perfor­mance. The championship’s second day witnessed over 20 matches, with top-seeded players smoothly advancing to subsequent rounds amid highly competitive play.

Notable victories in the boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals included Bilal Asim’s win over Haider Ali Rizwan (6-2, 6-0), Yafat Nadeem’s triumph against Shaheer (6-0, 6-1), and Ahtesham Humayun de­feating Hanzla Anwar (6-0, 6-0). Additionally, Muham­mad Yahya overcame Mus­tansir Ali Khan by 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. In the boys U-16 cat­egory, Ahtesham Humayun thrashed Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, M Yahya beat Hanzla An­war 6-3, 6-1, Abubakar Talha beat Hazrat Ali 6-0, 6-0, Omer Jawad beat Abdur Rehman 6-2, 6-1 and Amir Mazari beat Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys U-14 pre-quar­terfinals, Zohaib Amjad beat Awais Ali Ansari 4-0, 4-0, Syed Mahad beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-0, 4-0 and Abdur Rehman beat Rashid Ali Bachani 1-4, 4-2, 14-12. In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfi­nals, Hajra Suhail beat M Ayan Khan 4-0, 4-0.