Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences in Lahore

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences in Lahore today.

On the occasion, the provincial Chief Minister unveiled the portrait of Dr. Fatima Jinnah in the main corridor of the hospital and reviewed provision of various state-of-the-art facilities there.

Later, talking to media, Mohsin Naqvi said four hundred and thirty-five doctors will provide services in shift hours. He said one hundred and twenty beds and ninety units are available in the hospital.