MQM-P, PPP trade accusations after deadly Karachi incident

KARACHI - As the battle for the Kara­chi throne nears, the MQM-P and the PPP on Monday exchanged the blame for the incident which claimed one life and was followed by torching of vehicles a day earlier.

In this connection, MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maq­bool Siddiqui told report­ers that his party wasn’t responsible for the efforts to create fear in the Kara­chi and that the caretaker setup in Sindh was biased and a continuation of the PPP rule.

About the Feb 8 elec­tions, he said the day would bring the political death of those behind killings and violence, adding that the PPP had justified the kill­ing of the MQM-P worker.

The day started with MQM-P senior leader Mustafa Kamal saying his party worker was killed by armed men carrying Kalashnikovs in the Naz­imabad neighbourhood of the mega city in the pres­ence of four police vehicles at the time of the incident.

Talking to media, he said the murderers were from the PPP and mentioned that the MQM-P workers had been shot dead in dif­ferent parts of Karachi in the past in six separate in­cidents.

He accused Dr Asim – a close associate of former president Asif Ali Zardari – of orchestrating the inci­dent in which Ahmed Far­az – a UC incharge of the MQM-P – was killed and said they had a video proof of the armed man opening fire while standing next to a police vehicle.

The police didn’t arrest the killer but picked up the MQM-P worker who had received bullet wounds, he said, adding that the po­lice, instead of shifting the injured man to a nearby hospital, spent time on the road while driving around in the area, which resulted in his death.

Dr Asim has been tasked with conquering the Ka­rachi Central district (a MQM-P stronghold), Kamal alleged and asked the state to provide justice to them. Otherwise, they would not be responsible for the con­sequences.

About the allegation that the firing was a result of lo­cals torching two vehicles, he questioned whether they should have showered petals on them. The people reacted after the gruesome murder, he said.

The PPP has resorted to these tactics after the re­alising that their 15-year investment is coming to an end and they are destined to face defeat on Feb 8. Lat­er in the afternoon, Saeed Ghani said the PPP had a successful rally in the area – historically dominated by the MQM-P – and the rival party resorted to violence in the response, adding that Kamal had been hurl­ing threats even before the latest episode.

He alleged that the MQM-P had opted to use the old tactics based upon violence and threats, as he called for a judicial in­quiry into the incident. Police were nowhere near the spot where the killing took place, Ghani claimed. Earlier, it was reported that one person was killed and another wounded in a clash between the rival PPP and MQM-P workers on Sunday night.