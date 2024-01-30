MSF expresses concern over spike in cutaneous leishmaniasis cases

PESHAWAR - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) also known as Doctors Without Borders, an in­ternational medical humanitari­an organisation, has expressed its concern over the increase in the number of cutaneous leishmania­sis (CL) cases registered at its fa­cilities across Pakistan.

“The number of patients visiting MSF clinics across Pakistan has steadily increased over the years,” said Suzette Kämink, MSF cutane­ous leishmaniasis expert.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Suzette Kamnik said Ba­lochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa are the worst affected prov­inces, but this treatable neglected tropical disease is also found in Sindh, Kashmir, and central and southern areas of Punjab.

The press release is issued in connection with World Non-Trop­ical Diseases (NTDs) Day to be observed globally on Jan 30. The increase in the incidence of CL in­fection in 2022 to 2023 has been exceptional a 95 percent increase as recorded in Bannu and 75.5 per cent in Peshawar, the statement disclosed.

A similar trend is seen in Ba­lochistan, for example in Kuchlak, one of three CL clinics that MSF is supporting, we registered 69.9% more cases than the previous year, as well as CL being reported in ar­eas where the disease was not normally present,” she added.

The skin disease is caused by a parasite, transmitted by the bite of the phlebotomine sandfly. Al­though it is not life-threatening it causes ulcers on the face and open areas of the body, which can evolve into severe scarring and disfigure­ment, often leading to social stig­matisation, discrimination, and emotional distress. Major factors in the spread of the disease are poor living conditions; poor hy­giene and housing, no proper waste management, and a general lack of awareness about the disease, com­bined with population movement, and changes in the climate.

“The increase in cases highlights the lack of knowledge about the disease and its prevention such as proper environmental waste dis­posal, reducing potential sandfly breeding and resting places, and the correct use of long-lasting im­pregnated nets (LLINs),” said Su­zette Kämink.

“Early diagnosis and access to effective treatment is another way to control this neglected disease. CL is curable with the mainstay treatment of pentavalent antimo­nial drugs: meglumine antimo­niate or sodium stibogluconate. Treatment is painful and consists of daily injections for 20 to 28 days. However, access to this treat­ment is a challenge,” she added.

In Pakistan, these drugs are of­ten not available in public health centres and when found on the private market, they are expensive and generally unaffordable. Be­sides ensuring a steady supply of medication, encouraging ear­ly healthcare-seeking behaviour, and increasing awareness through health education, better data col­lection and surveillance of CL would help provide more mean­ingful oversight of the disease.

In an effort to improve access to treatment, since 2022, MSF has been carrying out a clinical trial in Pakistan to look for other options besides the pentavalent antimoni­al drugs. So far, 386 patients have enrolled in the CL clinical trial in the two centres in Quetta. Anoth­er clinical trial site was authorised in Quetta in January 2024 and MSF is presently waiting for further ap­proval from the Drug Regulatory Authorities Pakistan for an addi­tional site in Peshawar.

With five dedicated CL centres and one satellite treatment clinic, MSF is one of the main providers of free-of-charge CL diagnostic and treatment services in collabora­tion with Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ministry of Health.

In Dadu, Sindh province, in ear­ly 2022, MSF supported the MoH in controlling a reported CL outbreak, by providing the necessary CL health care services, and training in CL management. In December 2023, MSF handed over all CL ser­vices to the local health authorities including the donation of drugs.

Besides providing free medical care, in Balochistan, the centres are also providing mental health support and carrying out out­reach activities to increase aware­ness about treatment and preven­tion. In 2023, MSF treated close to 12,000 CL patients across the five dedicated CL centres. Since start­ing the CL programmes in 2008, over 51,000 patients have received services in MSF CL facilities.