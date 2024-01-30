National Bank will collaborate with NASTP for strategic initiatives

KARACHI - National Bank of Pakistan and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) have entered into an agree­ment, marking a substantial and noteworthy stride in their collaborative endeavors.

The event took place at the state-of-the-art NASTP Kara­chi establishment, where Amin Manji, the CTO and Group Chief of the Information Technology Group at NBP, joined hands with Air Commodore Ghayas Uddin, the distinguished Managing Di­rector of NASTP Karachi, to for­mally execute a comprehensive agreement delineating the pro­vision of a purpose-built facility for NBP’s IT Group at the state-of-the-art technology park.

In attendance were prominent figures from both entities, in­cluding Khawaja Mohammad Ali, the Head of Technology Strategy, Risk and Governance at NBP, and Group Captain Dr. Shoaib from NASTP, alongside other esteemed team members from both organi­zations. The occasion provided a platform to underscore the inher­ent benefits emanating from this collaboration, including advanced training, capacity building, and various other strategic initiatives. It served as a formal declaration of commitment from both entities to the advancement of their re­spective technological objectives, marking the initiation of a col­laborative venture encompassing mutual commitments to syner­gize knowledge and networks in pursuit of those objectives. The agreement signing stands as a pivotal point in the trajectory of their collaborative partnership.

In addition to formally enter­ing into the agreement, the oc­casion served as an opportune platform to underscore the po­tential benefits inherent in this strategic collaboration. Discus­sions encompassed a spectrum of collaborative initiatives, rang­ing from specialized training programs to capacity-building endeavors to broader techno­logical adoptions, reflecting the shared commitment of both en­tities to make credible and ma­terial contributions to extend existing technological frontiers. The NAST Silicone facility was recently inaugurated by the Chief of the Army Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan.