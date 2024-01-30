Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward dists

PM says tax money belongs to people and focus of all uplift projects should be welfare and wellbeing of people

Agencies
January 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  National Economic Council (NEC) Monday here directed that the devel­opment targets for all new merged and backward districts should be met on priority basis with appropri­ate financial allocations in the next budget. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was chairing meeting of the council.

Federal ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chief Ministers Justice ® Ma­qbool Baqir, Justice ® Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Sardar Ali Mardan Domki and high level officials at­tended the meeting.

The meeting was told that in the next financial year instead of in­cluding provincial projects in the national development budget, only projects of newly merged border districts of erstwhile FATA and 20 backward districts would be includ­ed in the federal development bud­get. The proper financial allocations for these areas would ensure provi­sion of jobs to the people and eco­nomic progress. 

The PM directed that the standard for compiling list of backward dis­tricts should be reviewed so that in­clusion of all such areas should be ensured. Speaking during the meet­ing, the PM said tax money belonged to the people and the focus of all de­velopment projects should be wel­fare and well being of the people. He urged that work on the national lev­el development projects should be speeded up and their completion in the stipulated time should be en­sured. He expressed satisfaction that the caretaker government achieved substantial success in securing de­velopment targets in its short tenure.

The PM said despite immense eco­nomic challenges, national progress could only be ensured by complet­ing public welfare projects on pri­ority basis. The NEC comprising the federation and provinces was the highest constitutional body for eco­nomic decision making, he said add­ing the federal government gave vi­tal importance to consultation with provinces while taking decisions about the development projects. In the development budget, the coun­cil decided that special importance should be given to the progress of basic communication infrastructure, hydel projects, water reservoirs, in­dustry, information technology and the development of human resourc­es particularly youth. The overall economic situation of the country was reviewed in detail during the meeting. While reviewing the six point agenda of the meeting, prior­ities and guiding principles for the national development budget 2024-25 were presented for approval. The meeting was told that according to the new guiding principles, the de­velopment projects of national im­portance which were 80 percent complete, would get priority alloca­tion in the budget.

While for new projects of nation­al significance, only ten percent amount would be allocated.

The NEC directed that while in­cluding new projects in the devel­opment budget, it should be deter­mined that only projects of solid developmental value were chosen. The meeting also reviewed the pace of the current development projects under the Public Sector Develop­ment Programme (2023-24).

In this regard, the recommen­dations of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council were presented.

