NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward dists

ISLAMABAD - National Economic Council (NEC) Monday here directed that the devel­opment targets for all new merged and backward districts should be met on priority basis with appropri­ate financial allocations in the next budget. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was chairing meeting of the council.

Federal ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chief Ministers Justice ® Ma­qbool Baqir, Justice ® Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Sardar Ali Mardan Domki and high level officials at­tended the meeting.

The meeting was told that in the next financial year instead of in­cluding provincial projects in the national development budget, only projects of newly merged border districts of erstwhile FATA and 20 backward districts would be includ­ed in the federal development bud­get. The proper financial allocations for these areas would ensure provi­sion of jobs to the people and eco­nomic progress.

The PM directed that the standard for compiling list of backward dis­tricts should be reviewed so that in­clusion of all such areas should be ensured. Speaking during the meet­ing, the PM said tax money belonged to the people and the focus of all de­velopment projects should be wel­fare and well being of the people. He urged that work on the national lev­el development projects should be speeded up and their completion in the stipulated time should be en­sured. He expressed satisfaction that the caretaker government achieved substantial success in securing de­velopment targets in its short tenure.

The PM said despite immense eco­nomic challenges, national progress could only be ensured by complet­ing public welfare projects on pri­ority basis. The NEC comprising the federation and provinces was the highest constitutional body for eco­nomic decision making, he said add­ing the federal government gave vi­tal importance to consultation with provinces while taking decisions about the development projects. In the development budget, the coun­cil decided that special importance should be given to the progress of basic communication infrastructure, hydel projects, water reservoirs, in­dustry, information technology and the development of human resourc­es particularly youth. The overall economic situation of the country was reviewed in detail during the meeting. While reviewing the six point agenda of the meeting, prior­ities and guiding principles for the national development budget 2024-25 were presented for approval. The meeting was told that according to the new guiding principles, the de­velopment projects of national im­portance which were 80 percent complete, would get priority alloca­tion in the budget.

While for new projects of nation­al significance, only ten percent amount would be allocated.

The NEC directed that while in­cluding new projects in the devel­opment budget, it should be deter­mined that only projects of solid developmental value were chosen. The meeting also reviewed the pace of the current development projects under the Public Sector Develop­ment Programme (2023-24).

In this regard, the recommen­dations of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council were presented.