Neck-and-neck fight expected in Lahore’s NA-127

LAHORE - The electoral arena is poised for a closely contested battle in NA- 127 Lahore, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N’s Ata Tarar vie for the coveted National Assembly seat.
This contest holds pivotal significance for both the PPP and the PML-N, as the outcome will shape the future political trajectory of the PPP, which has witnessed diminishing fortunes over the past two decades in Punjab, particularly in Lahore.
A victory for Bilawal would bolster the PPP’s presence in Lahore, paving the way for future electoral endeavors. It is because the PPP has faced electoral setbacks in Lahore, failing to secure a single National Assembly seat in the last two general elections. Notably, the party clinched two seats in the 2008 elections through Tariq Shabbir Advocate and Samina Khalid Ghurki from NA-129 and NA-130 respectively.
Should Bilawal suffer defeat in this contest, it could dent the morale of PPP supporters, further diminishing the party’s prospects for resurgence in Punjab, particularly Lahore. Conversely, a PML-N victory would reaffirm its reputation as a dominant force in Lahore’s political landscape.
Another noteworthy candidate in the contest is PTI-backed Zaheer Abbas Khokar, who previously won a National Assembly seat on the PPP ticket in 2002 elections. Khokar transitioned to the PTI and is now contesting independently after his party lost its election symbol due to legal issues.
It is interesting to note that the main contenders in NA-127 hail from outside Lahore, with one from Larkana, Sindh, and the other from Gujranwala. Previously, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and Ali Pervaiz Malik emerged victorious from this constituency. However, this time, the PML-N opted not to nominate them, marking an unexpected decision.
Remarkably, NA-127 stands out as the sole constituency among its 14 national seats where a neck-to-neck battle is anticipated between the PPP and the PML-N candidates. In contrast, the remaining contests in Lahore are largely one-sided from the outset, offering little chance of an upset.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s decision to contest from a constituency previously held by PML-N’s Ali Pervaiz Malik signifies a strategic move. This move marked Bilawal’s first foray into electoral politics in Lahore, a city that was once a stronghold of the PPP until the 1990s. However, the PML-N managed to capture this PPP stronghold in the latter years and remained the dominant elector¬al force until the entry of the PTI in 2018.
Initially, the PML-N hesitated to field a candidate against the PPP chairman due to a longstanding understanding between the two parties to refrain from fielding candidates against each other’s leadership. However, eventually, the PML-N nominated Attaullah Tarar, breaking the tradition of non-contestation between the parties.
At first, three PML-N candidates filed nomination papers from NA-127, including Waheed Alam, Naseer Ahmad Bhutta, and Attaullah Tarar. Later, Attaullah Tarar secured the party ticket, setting the stage for an interesting electoral showdown in Lahore.
A notable difference between Bilawal Bhutto and Ata Tarar’s campaigns is Tarar’s door-to-door canvassing, contrasting with Bhutto’s strategy of forming several committees of local party workers for this purpose. Although Bhutto has addressed a few rallies and corner meetings in his constituency, Tarar holds the advantage of direct voter interaction.
Bilawal primarily relies on minority and working-class votes, estimated to be around one lac votes. He also garnered support from the Arain clan, with former Punjab governor Ch Sarwar, an Arain, vigorously campaigning for him, despite belonging to the PML-Q led by Ch Shujat Hussain.