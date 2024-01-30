Neck-and-neck fight expected in Lahore’s NA-127

LAHORE - The electoral arena is poised for a closely contested battle in NA- 127 Lahore, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N’s Ata Tarar vie for the coveted National Assembly seat.

This contest holds pivotal significance for both the PPP and the PML-N, as the outcome will shape the future political trajectory of the PPP, which has witnessed diminishing fortunes over the past two decades in Punjab, particularly in Lahore.

A victory for Bilawal would bol­ster the PPP’s presence in La­hore, paving the way for future electoral endeavors. It is be­cause the PPP has faced elector­al setbacks in Lahore, failing to secure a single National Assem­bly seat in the last two gener­al elections. Notably, the party clinched two seats in the 2008 elections through Tariq Shab­bir Advocate and Samina Kha­lid Ghurki from NA-129 and NA-130 respectively.

Should Bilawal suffer defeat in this contest, it could dent the morale of PPP supporters, further diminishing the par­ty’s prospects for resurgence in Punjab, particularly Lahore. Conversely, a PML-N victory would reaffirm its reputation as a dominant force in Lahore’s po­litical landscape.

Another noteworthy can­didate in the contest is PTI-backed Zaheer Abbas Khokar, who previously won a National Assembly seat on the PPP ticket in 2002 elections. Khokar tran­sitioned to the PTI and is now contesting independently after his party lost its election sym­bol due to legal issues.

It is interesting to note that the main contenders in NA-127 hail from outside Lahore, with one from Larkana, Sindh, and the other from Gujranwala. Pre­viously, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and Ali Pervaiz Malik emerged victorious from this constitu­ency. However, this time, the PML-N opted not to nominate them, marking an unexpected decision.

Remarkably, NA-127 stands out as the sole constituen­cy among its 14 national seats where a neck-to-neck battle is anticipated between the PPP and the PML-N candidates. In contrast, the remaining contests in Lahore are largely one-sided from the outset, offering little chance of an upset.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s de­cision to contest from a con­stituency previously held by PML-N’s Ali Pervaiz Malik sig­nifies a strategic move. This move marked Bilawal’s first foray into electoral politics in Lahore, a city that was once a stronghold of the PPP until the 1990s. However, the PML-N managed to capture this PPP stronghold in the latter years and remained the dominant elector¬al force until the entry of the PTI in 2018.

Initially, the PML-N hesitat­ed to field a candidate against the PPP chairman due to a long­standing understanding be­tween the two parties to refrain from fielding candidates against each other’s leadership. Howev­er, eventually, the PML-N nomi­nated Attaullah Tarar, breaking the tradition of non-contesta­tion between the parties.

At first, three PML-N candi­dates filed nomination papers from NA-127, including Waheed Alam, Naseer Ahmad Bhutta, and Attaullah Tarar. Later, At­taullah Tarar secured the par­ty ticket, setting the stage for an interesting electoral showdown in Lahore.

A notable difference be­tween Bilawal Bhutto and Ata Tarar’s campaigns is Tarar’s door-to-door canvassing, con­trasting with Bhutto’s strate­gy of forming several commit­tees of local party workers for this purpose. Although Bhu­tto has addressed a few ral­lies and corner meetings in his constituency, Tarar holds the advantage of direct voter in­teraction.

Bilawal primarily relies on mi­nority and working-class votes, estimated to be around one lac votes. He also garnered support from the Arain clan, with former Punjab governor Ch Sarwar, an Arain, vigorously campaign­ing for him, despite belonging to the PML-Q led by Ch Shujat Hussain.