New portal promises quick solutions for business woes

ISLAMABAD - Wa­faqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, announced on Mon­day the imminent establish­ment of a dedicated portal to address the genuine prob­lems of the business com­munity. Stressing the pivotal role of the Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (CC&I) in society, he assured the creation of a separate por­tal specifically for the cham­ber to resolve the challenges faced by the business com­munity. This announcement came during a meeting with a delegation from the Islam­abad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Ashan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Present at the meeting were Vice Har-ul-Islam, Malik Nadeem Akhter, Ch. Maqsood Tabish, Raja Mu­hammad Imtiaz Abassi, and Col (Retd) Kamran Baig. Ejaz emphasized that complaints on the portal unresolved within 30 days would auto­matically transfer to the Wa­faqi Mohtasib Secretariat for necessary action.

Wafaqi Mohtasib under­scored the significance of the ‘Business and Indus­try’ sector, acknowledging its employment contribu­tions. He urged the delega­tion to establish a committee to document their press­ing problems for expedited resolution. Emphasizing ac­cessibility, he assured the industrial sector that the doors of the Wafaqi Mohta­sib were open 24/7 for com­plaint resolution.

Wafaqi Mohtasib high­lighted the extensive reach of their office, covering near­ly 200 federal government entities and departments. In 2023 alone, they resolved over 194,000 complaints. Responding to the delega­tion’s request, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi assured support and revealed plans to ap­point a focal person for the business community.