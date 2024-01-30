New portal promises quick solutions for business woes

ISLAMABAD - Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, announced on Monday the imminent establishment of a dedicated portal to address the genuine problems of the business community. Stressing the pivotal role of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CC&I) in society, he assured the creation of a separate portal specifically for the chamber to resolve the challenges faced by the business community. This announcement came during a meeting with a delegation from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Ashan Zafar Bakhtawari.
Present at the meeting were Vice Har-ul-Islam, Malik Nadeem Akhter, Ch. Maqsood Tabish, Raja Muhammad Imtiaz Abassi, and Col (Retd) Kamran Baig. Ejaz emphasized that complaints on the portal unresolved within 30 days would automatically transfer to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat for necessary action.
Wafaqi Mohtasib underscored the significance of the ‘Business and Industry’ sector, acknowledging its employment contributions. He urged the delegation to establish a committee to document their pressing problems for expedited resolution. Emphasizing accessibility, he assured the industrial sector that the doors of the Wafaqi Mohtasib were open 24/7 for complaint resolution.
Wafaqi Mohtasib highlighted the extensive reach of their office, covering nearly 200 federal government entities and departments. In 2023 alone, they resolved over 194,000 complaints. Responding to the delegation’s request, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi assured support and revealed plans to appoint a focal person for the business community.