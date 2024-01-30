No solid point to delay polls: PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that no solid reason had yet come to the fore to justify a delay in the general elections, assuring that the government was committed to holding polls as freely and fairly as possible.

The prime minister, in an in­terview with a TV channel, said the candidates were canvassing and all the rumours would fall to rest by the evening of Febru­ary 8 - the date for general elec­tions in the country. Regarding the usual complaints of rigging before or after the elections, he said that learning lessons from the past, the parliament needed to address all the flaws regard­ing the laws, administration, or the Election Commission.

He said the observers would monitor and local and interna­tional media would report on the activity, assuring that as per the standards in the region, the elections would by and large be free and fair. He observed that the political parties were also involved in the poll rigging by making fake ID cards and cast­ing the votes of deceased per­sons. He said voting time would be from 9 am to 5 pm on Feb­ruary 8 and everyone should use his constitutional right to vote to ensure a good turnout. Emphasising the key focus on the improvement of the na­tional economy, he said unfortunately no politi­cal party had yet come up with an agenda to boost the country’s eco­nomic health. He said all the electoral claims made by the parties in­cluding jobs, shelters, cheap electricity, food security, and others were directly related to a stable economy.

He said the politi­cal parties needed to come up with a plan for revenue generation and widen the tax net. Exemplifying a 91% tax-to-GDP ratio in the Scandinavian countries, he said Pakistan’s ratio stood at just 9%, adding that enhanced taxation would also make the government account­able to the masses.

Responding to a question about his for­eign visits, he recalled that soon after assum­ing the office, he at­tended the UN General Assembly session - “a forum which cannot be ignored” and later interactions in Europe where he had a stop­over for plane refuel­ling. He also mentioned attending the BRI Fo­rum in China, the ECO Summit, and the COP28 session where he got the opportunity to in­teract with world lead­ers and sign bilateral agreements.