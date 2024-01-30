OIC Ombudsmen Association to expand membership, combat HR violations

ISLAMABAD - Ombudsman institutions from mem­ber countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Mon­day gathered in Pakistan for the 10th Board of Directors’ meeting, show­casing unity and collaboration in ad­dressing shared challenges.

Representatives from OIC na­tions, including Turkiye, Bahrain, Morocco, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and Bulgaria, actively participated in events hosted by Pakistan. Dur­ing a media interaction, President Seref Malkov of the OIC Ombuds­man Association expressed the as­sociation’s commitment to expand­ing its membership and collectively combating human rights violations prevalent across Muslim countries. Gada Hameed, Secretary General of Ombudsman of the Minis1try of In­terior Bahrain, emphasised that the OICOA has successfully united Mus­lim countries in the fight against the common issues of maladministra­tion and human rights violations.

Mediator Mohammed Benalolou of the Kingdom of Morocco highlighted the positive impact of OICOA meet­ings, stating that they contribute to the strengthening of good gover­nance among Muslim nations. Sabina Aliyeva, Human Rights Commission­er for Azerbaijan, stressed the need to fortify the concept of ombudsman­ship. She acknowledged that regular OICOA meetings provide member countries with a platform to exchange ideas for better governance.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, General Secretary of OICOA, condemned the brutalities of Israel against Muslim countries, emphasising the forum’s role in enhancing col­laboration among member na­tions. Almas Jovindah, Executive Secretary of OICOA, stated that the 10th meeting aims to enhance the capacity of member countries and extend membership to additional Muslim nations, further strength­ening the collective efforts for just and rights-focused governance.

The OIC Ombudsman Associa­tion remains dedicated to fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and collectively addressing chal­lenges faced by member countries in the pursuit of human rights and good governance. The OIC Ombuds­man Association is a collaborative platform of Ombudsman institu­tions from member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Coop­eration. Dedicated to upholding human rights and promoting good governance, the association fosters cooperation and exchange of ideas among its diverse members.