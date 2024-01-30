One killed, another injured in ‘MQM-PPP workers clash’ in Karachi

KARACHI - At least one person was killed and another injured in clashes between the workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, MQM-P claimed. The incident took place in the Nazimabad No 2 area late Sunday as po­litical parties are busy canvassing, holding public gatherings and corner meetings to mobilise their supporters ahead of the February 8 elections, ac­cording to police. Police said clashes erupted be­tween the workers of the two political parties and unidentified persons also lit two vehicles during the violence. They said the deceased person was identified as 48-year-old Faraz. A video of the in­cident also emerged wherein the political parties’ activists can be seen hurling chairs at each other.

Abbasi Shaheed Hospital administration said the man was brought to a hospital dead and added that he died of a bullet wound in his head. Mean­while, MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee member Taha Siddiqui claimed that PPP workers opened fire at their office which resulted in the death of UC-incharge. “The Peoples Party [PPP] cannot oc­cupy the city through terrorism,” he alleged while speaking to the media outside the hospital.