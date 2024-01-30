One killed, another injured in ‘MQM-PPP workers clash’ in Karachi

KARACHI - At least one person was killed and another injured in clashes between the workers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, MQM-P claimed. The incident took place in the Nazimabad No 2 area late Sunday as political parties are busy canvassing, holding public gatherings and corner meetings to mobilise their supporters ahead of the February 8 elections, according to police. Police said clashes erupted between the workers of the two political parties and unidentified persons also lit two vehicles during the violence. They said the deceased person was identified as 48-year-old Faraz. A video of the incident also emerged wherein the political parties’ activists can be seen hurling chairs at each other.
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital administration said the man was brought to a hospital dead and added that he died of a bullet wound in his head. Meanwhile, MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee member Taha Siddiqui claimed that PPP workers opened fire at their office which resulted in the death of UC-incharge. “The Peoples Party [PPP] cannot occupy the city through terrorism,” he alleged while speaking to the media outside the hospital.