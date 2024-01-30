Pak-Bahrain joint drill Al-BADAR-VIII starts

ISLAMABAD - The opening ceremony of two-week long joint exer­cise Al-BADAR-VIII was held at the National Counter Ter­rorism Centre in Pabbi, with participation of contingents from Pakistan Army and Bahrain National Guards. The Al-BADAR is an annual bilateral joint exercise in the counter terrorism domain between Pakistan and Bah­rain, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR). Director Gen­eral Military Training was the chief guest of the open­ing ceremony. The exercise is aimed at nurturing joint employment and interop­erability, besides harness­ing the historic military to military relations among the brotherly countries, the statement added. Both countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each other’s expertise and experience.