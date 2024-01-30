Pak-Bahrain joint drill Al-BADAR-VIII starts

ISLAMABAD - The opening ceremony of two-week long joint exercise Al-BADAR-VIII was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, with participation of contingents from Pakistan Army and Bahrain National Guards. The Al-BADAR is an annual bilateral joint exercise in the counter terrorism domain between Pakistan and Bahrain, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Director General Military Training was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. The exercise is aimed at nurturing joint employment and interoperability, besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the brotherly countries, the statement added. Both countries have displayed zeal and enthusiasm for benefiting from each other’s expertise and experience.