Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan concerned over suspension of funding for UNRWA

Pakistan concerned over suspension of funding for UNRWA
Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday expressed its deep concerns over the decision by some countries to suspend the funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The timing of this suspension is deeply troubling as it takes place amidst the on­going war, displacement, and suffering of the people of Gaza who depend on critical aid from UNRWA for their daily survival, said a Foreign Of­fice spokesperson. 

As the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, UNRWA serves as a lifeline for over two million people, providing shelter and delivering vital food and primary healthcare services, even amidst the most intense hostilities. The decision to suspend funding in response to allegations against a small group of staff is unjustifiable. “We agree with the UN Secretary-General that UNRWA’s current funding would not be sufficient to meet all the requirements to support the Palestinian people over the next month. It is, therefore, imperative to prioritize the continuity of UNRWA’s operations to sustain the survival of the people of Gaza,” the spokesperson said.

Threat Unleashed

Pakistan urged all countries that have sus­pended their funding for UNRWA to reconsid­er their decision in order to avoid suspension of the Agency’s humanitarian work. “The lives of the people in Gaza hang in the balance and depend on this crucial support,” the FO spokes­person said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024