Pakistan, Iran agree spoilers will not be allowed to drive a wedge

Iranian FM holds meetings with COAS, PM, FM in day-long visit to Islamabad n General Syed Asim Munir underscores centrality of respecting other state’s sovereignty, territorial integrity n Iranian FM says Islamabad, Tehran respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity.
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of Iran Amir Abdollahian called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) COAS at GHQ on Monday.
ealising the historical, religious and cultural ties that bind Pakistan and Iran, both sides emphasised on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering greater understanding of each other’s concerns.
According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS underscored the centrality of respecting the other state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling it sacrosanct, inviolable and the most important cardinal of stateto- state relationship.
The two sides observed that terrorism was common threat that needed to be tackled through collaborative efforts, better coordination and intelligence sharing. COAS emphasised the need for sustained engagement and utilising available communication channels to address security concerns. Both sides agreed to operationalise the mechanism of deployment of military liaison officers in each other’s country at an early date to improve coordination and efficiency of response against common threats.
Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to remain closely engaged and not allow any spoilers to drive a wedge between the brotherly nations. Pakistan and Iran are fraternal neighbours and the destiny of both nations are intertwined. Both sides reiterated their commitment to peace, stability and prosperity in the border region which was identified as an indispensable requirement for the well-being of people living on both sides.
‘Agreement to fight terrorism’
Pakistan and Iran Tuesday resolved to expand their cooperation especially in the political and security domains.
This understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Islamabad on Monday. Later addressing a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said that the threat of terrorism poses a common challenge to both the countries. He said we have agreed to adopt collective and collaborative approaches to confront this menace by full leveraging the robust institutional mechanism that already exists between the two countries.
Jalil Abbas Jilani said respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the fundamental principle of this cooperation.
Sharing important outcomes of the meeting with the Iranian counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani said we have agreed to establish a high level consultative mechanism at the level of the foreign ministers which will meet alternatively in both Iran and Pakistan on regular basis to oversee the progress that is being made in various areas of our cooperation.
The foreign minister said there was an agreement to cooperate to fight terrorism in our respected areas. We need to address and allay each other’s concerns with regard to terrorism, and in this connection, the two sides have agreed to station the liaison officers at the earliest date. These liaison officers, he said, will be deployed in Turbat and Zahedan.
The foreign minister said both the sides have agreed to prioritise economic uplift and development of our border areas. He said it has been agreed to fast track operationalisation of five remaining border markets.
Jalil Abbas Jilani said the two sides recognised that close relationship between our two countries is not only imperative for shared prosperity and development of our peoples but also an important source of stability for the region. He said this bilateral relationship is underpinned by strong bonds of amity and brotherhood.
In his remarks, the Iranian Foreign Minister said both the countries enjoy great cultural, geographical and historic commonalities. He said given the history of these relations, there have never been any territorial differences or border problems. He said this is a manifestation of our good bilateral relations. He said they in fact are a single nation located in two different geographical positions.
The Iranian foreign minister said his country considers Pakistan’s security as the security of Iran and the whole region. The Iranian foreign minister also said that both the countries strongly respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other. He categorically stated that through joint cooperation, the two countries will not allow the terrorists to endanger our common security.
The Iranian foreign minister said we have agreed that our borders will be translated into borders of trade, development and progress.
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the two sides have also agreed to expand pilgrimage tourism and finalise projects on energy cooperation. The Iranian foreign minister also appreciated Pakistan’s stance in support of Palestinian people.
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen ties with Iran Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Underscoring close relations between Pakistan and Iran, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further consolidate bilateral ties.
He also emphasized the need to address common challenges through collaborative and cooperative approaches, rooted in the respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, in particular territorial integrity and sovereignty of both Pakistan and Iran. The prime minister conveyed his warm sentiments for President Ebrahim Raisi and extended an invitation for him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
‘LIAISON OFFICERS FOR SECURITY COOPERATION’
Pakistan and Iran have agreed to immediately appoint liaison officers in Turbat and Zahidan to further strengthen ongoing security and intelligence cooperation. An understanding to this effect came during the meeting of Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in Islamabad today. Underscoring the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepen and broaden the existing wide-ranging cooperation with Iran. The Foreign Minister underlined the imperative for collective and collaborative approaches to confront terrorism that posed a common challenge to both Pakistan and Iran.
He stressed that robust institutional mechanisms between the two countries on security cooperation should be fully leveraged. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to expand initiatives for economic and development cooperation including through early operationalization of the joint border markets to uplift the socio-economic status of the people of both countries, especially those residing in the border regions.