Pakistan’s first Mobile Summit sets stage for innovation

ISLAMABAD - Presented by TECNO, powered by Jazz, designed and produced by Brand Spectrum, Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first ever mobile con­ference in Pakistan, took place on Monday at Serena Hotel in Islam­abad. With a distinguished guest list of top industry leaders and over 250 attendees, this event provided an excellent platform for engag­ing in insightful discussions, shar­ing innovative ideas, and building collaborative networking within the dynamic landscape of the ever-evolving mobile industry.

The summit, inaugurated by Dr Umar Saif, Minister of IT and Telecom, garnered support from key entities such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Tech Nation Pakistan, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Paki­stan Mobile Phones Manufacturers Association. Julian Gorman, Head of GSMA APA said, “The key element in the digital future is undoubtedly the smartphone that plays a pivotal role in expediting digitalization, thus bol­stering the country’s economy. As the 5G era continues to expand around the world, it is imperative for Paki­stan to modernize its policies to sup­port and uplift the telecom industry. We firmly believe that a supportive regulatory environment coupled with strategic policies will not only foster a healthy and competitive telecom sector but will also contrib­ute significantly to Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.”

This momentous evening gathered some pivotal figures in the mobile phone ecosystem, ranging from gov­ernment representatives, operators, regulators, manufacturers, and app developers to advocates for digital and financial inclusion (D&I) as well as sustainability. Prominent names, including Muzzafar Hayat Piracha, CEO Airlink, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, Chairman PTA, Fatima Asad-Said, CEO ABACUS, Aamir Alla­wala, CEO Transsion TECNO Electron­ic, Muhammad Imran Saleem, Coun­try GM, Careem Pakistan, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz, Mr. Anwar Kabir, CEO Brand Spectrum, and oth­ers, graced this prestigious event.

Central to the discussions was the profound impact of 5G, exploring its transformative potential for digital advancements and B2B services, alongside other pertinent topics. Complementing the discussions, an exhibition area was set up to high­light the diverse contributions of organizations within the mobile in­dustry. This remarkable event has not only broken new ground but has also set a precedent for similar enti­ties to come together, working collec­tively towards positive change in the mobile phone industry. It serves as a driving force for future initiatives, aiming to shape a more impactful and innovative trajectory for the industry.