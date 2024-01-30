Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“Ancient civilizations are not just artifacts and ruins; they are the blueprints of our modern world.” –Graham Hancock

Past in Perspective
January 30, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Ica Stones are a collection of over 15,000 engraved stones discovered in the Ica Val­ley of Peru. Dating back to pre-Columbian times, these stones bear intricate carvings depict­ing scenes ranging from complex surgery to dino­saurs coexisting with humans. However, controver­sy surrounds their authenticity, as some claim they challenge mainstream archaeological narratives. Skeptics argue that the stones are modern forger­ies, while proponents suggest they offer evidence of an advanced ancient civilization. Despite ongoing debates, the Ica Stones continue to captivate curios­ity, highlighting the challenges of deciphering his­torical truths amid the mysteries of the past.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024