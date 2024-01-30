PDMA holds one-day capacity building training on disaster risk, preparedness

HYDERABAD - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) organised a one-day capacity-building training on disaster risk resilience, preparedness and response for the officials of districts Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Nausheroferoze, and Khairpur at a local hotel on Monday. The training was held under the backdrop of the United Nations Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs as the training was organized for the District Disaster Management Authority to meet head-on challenges during natural disasters.
Humanitarian Affairs Officer of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Samin addressing the officials of different government departments, said that OCHA worked to assess and create coordination and mobilise resources among all the stockholders during a disaster, as this organisation was created in December 1991, so that through coordination among NGOs and government sector, immediate relief could be provided to victims of natural calamities. He said that in times of emergencies, humanitarian action is independent of political, economic, military and other objections, thus all the stakeholders need to work collectively on all grounds to smoothly facilitate the affected people. He further informed that the OCHA released pre-disaster warnings to well prepare the concerned government departments to prepare, mitigate, and take preventative measures to face the calamity.
Meanwhile, the organisation during the post-disaster period connects all the on-ground working NGOs and government departments to coordinate to provide rescue, relief and recovery for the people. Information Management Official Suleman Khan addressing the occasion said that we work on 5Ws as it is an acronym for who, what, where, when and for whom. He added that these 5ws are used for organisations including NGOs and government departments which work during emergencies at the targeted areas. He said that its organisation timely released alerts for stakeholders so that immediate control rooms could be established to face natural tragedies.