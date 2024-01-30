PDMA holds one-day capacity building training on disaster risk, preparedness

HYDERABAD - The Provincial Disas­ter Management Author­ity (PDMA) organised a one-day capacity-building training on disaster risk re­silience, preparedness and response for the officials of districts Dadu, Hyder­abad, Jamshoro, Naushero­feroze, and Khairpur at a local hotel on Monday. The training was held under the backdrop of the United Na­tions Coordination of Hu­manitarian Affairs as the training was organized for the District Disaster Man­agement Authority to meet head-on challenges during natural disasters.

Humanitarian Affairs Of­ficer of United Nations Of­fice for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Samin address­ing the officials of different government departments, said that OCHA worked to assess and create coordina­tion and mobilise resources among all the stockhold­ers during a disaster, as this organisation was cre­ated in December 1991, so that through coordination among NGOs and govern­ment sector, immediate relief could be provided to victims of natural calami­ties. He said that in times of emergencies, humanitar­ian action is independent of political, economic, mili­tary and other objections, thus all the stakeholders need to work collectively on all grounds to smoothly facilitate the affected peo­ple. He further informed that the OCHA released pre-disaster warnings to well prepare the concerned government departments to prepare, mitigate, and take preventative measures to face the calamity.

Meanwhile, the organisa­tion during the post-disaster period connects all the on-ground working NGOs and government departments to coordinate to provide rescue, relief and recovery for the people. Information Management Official Sule­man Khan addressing the occasion said that we work on 5Ws as it is an acronym for who, what, where, when and for whom. He added that these 5ws are used for organisations including NGOs and government de­partments which work dur­ing emergencies at the tar­geted areas. He said that its organisation timely released alerts for stakeholders so that immediate control rooms could be established to face natural tragedies.