PEDO’s team visits China for conducting factory acceptance test

PESHAWAR - A delegation from the Pakh­tunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) has concluded a successful visit to China, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit was to conduct the factory acceptance test for solar equipment intended for in­stallation in 7000 mosques and other facilities across the province.

According to PEDO’s official statement, “To conduct the factory acceptance test for solar equipment des­ignated for installation across 5000 Masjids in Set­tled Districts and 2000 sites in merged Districts”.

During the visit, the officials visited the manufac­turing facilities of companies producing Solar PV Panels, Off-grid hybrid Inverters, and Lithium-ion batteries.

“The primary objective of these visits was to metic­ulously inspect the production batches, ensuring that the equipment adheres to the specified standards be­fore deployment for installation,” it reads.

During the visit, the officials were briefed about so­lar energy equipment at SRNE Solar Co., Ltd, head­quartered in Shenzhen. SRNE is a world-class provid­er of photovoltaic off-grid products and solutions, a national high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, pro­duction, sales, and service.

Additionally, the team aimed to provide valuable recommendations to the Research and Development (R&D) teams for further improvements, fostering on­going enhancement in the quality and efficiency of the solar technology being employed.

PEDO’s “Solarisation Schools & Health Facilities” aimed at the provision of solar systems to schools and health facilities in all districts of KP enabling them to lessen their dependence on utility companies.

The main objective of the project management unit of solar-based projects is to develop economic pow­er and to provide reliable and consistent power to schools and health facilities, especially those that are deprived of electricity.