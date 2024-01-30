PEF distributes Rs 1.5b to partners

LAHORE - The Punjab Education Foun­dation (PEF) has disbursed approximately Rs 1.5 billion to its partners affiliated with the Foundation Assisted School (FAS) Program, Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) and New School Program (NSP) for the month of December 2023.

According to a PEF spokes­person, cheques for the pay­ments have been duly signed and deposited in the bank, initiating the swift transfer of funds to the respective ac­counts of PEF partners. “This timely disbursement further emphasizes PEF’s dedication to maintaining transparent and efficient financial process­es. We are proud to have suc­cessfully disbursed payments amounting to Rs 1.5 billion to our partners affiliated with the Foundation Assisted School Program, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Pro­gram for the month of De­cember 2023. This financial support is a testament to our ongoing commitment to bol­stering educational endeavors in the region and empowering our partner organizations to continue their valuable contri­butions to the education sec­tor,” the spokesperson added.