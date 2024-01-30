Tuesday, January 30, 2024
PPP struggles to improve living standards of poor: Bachal Shah

Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Se­nior politician and candidate from PS-31 Kingri, Advocate Pir Syed Bachal Shah Jillani on Monday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always struggled for the improve­ment of the living standards of the poor. Addressing in a corner meeting, he hoped the PPP would win the upcom­ing elections. Pir Syed Bachal Shah said the leadership of PPP would continue the mission of Shaheed Muhttarma Benazir Bhutto, adding that she had the mission of serving humanity and the welfare of the common man. He said that his party believed in the betterment of common people and it strived for the uplift of the middle class whenever it came to power. He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the permanent am­bassador of democracy in the country and he gave his life for the cause of democracy.

Staff Reporter

