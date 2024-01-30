PPP to abolish several ministries, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that their will abolish several ministries after coming to power.

In an engagement with students at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Islamabad campus here, he highlighted specific policy proposals.

Bilawal announced the intention to abolish 17 ministries if the PPP secures power. “The party aims to redirect funds from elite subsidies towards sectors such as agriculture, communication, and energy, projecting that this reallocation will contribute to economic stability,” he added.

The PPP chief unveiled key elements of the party’s manifesto, titled “Chuno Nai Soch Ko” (Choose new thinking).

In his address, Bilawal positioned the PPP’s proposed measures as a comprehensive solution to the nation’s longstanding challenges, attributing these issues to ‘powerful lobbies and bureaucracy.’ Expressing a commitment to breaking the stronghold of elites and influential groups, Bilawal under­scored the party’s pledge to prioritize relief for un­derprivileged segments by discontinuing subsi­dies to the more affluent classes. As the political landscape intensifies in the lead-up to the nation­wide polls on February 8, the PPP, alongside oth­er parties, is actively vy­ing for voter support with its promising manifes­to, he said. Bilawal identi­fied inflation, poverty, un­employment, and climate change as pivotal issues demanding urgent atten­tion, framing the econom­ic crisis as a significant threat to Pakistan. Collab­orating with economic ex­perts, the PPP chairman asserted that their mani­festo outlines a pro-public economic plan designed to address crises and pro­vide immediate relief to the masses. However, Bi­lawal acknowledged the anticipated challenges in executing these plans, cit­ing resistance from ‘pow­erful lobbies’ likely to react strongly to the abol­ishment of ministries. Drawing from his past ex­perience as part of the Pa­kistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) government, he criticized the bureau­cracy in Islamabad, at­tributing a hindrance to the country’s progress to their reluctance to work. Addressing the elector­ates’ concerns, Bilawal emphasized the signifi­cance of policies that di­rectly benefit citizens, such as providing 300 free electricity units.