PPP to abolish several ministries, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that their will abolish several ministries after coming to power.
In an engagement with students at the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Islamabad campus here, he highlighted specific policy proposals.
Bilawal announced the intention to abolish 17 ministries if the PPP secures power. “The party aims to redirect funds from elite subsidies towards sectors such as agriculture, communication, and energy, projecting that this reallocation will contribute to economic stability,” he added.
The PPP chief unveiled key elements of the party’s manifesto, titled “Chuno Nai Soch Ko” (Choose new thinking).
In his address, Bilawal positioned the PPP’s proposed measures as a comprehensive solution to the nation’s longstanding challenges, attributing these issues to ‘powerful lobbies and bureaucracy.’ Expressing a commitment to breaking the stronghold of elites and influential groups, Bilawal underscored the party’s pledge to prioritize relief for underprivileged segments by discontinuing subsidies to the more affluent classes. As the political landscape intensifies in the lead-up to the nationwide polls on February 8, the PPP, alongside other parties, is actively vying for voter support with its promising manifesto, he said. Bilawal identified inflation, poverty, unemployment, and climate change as pivotal issues demanding urgent attention, framing the economic crisis as a significant threat to Pakistan. Collaborating with economic experts, the PPP chairman asserted that their manifesto outlines a pro-public economic plan designed to address crises and provide immediate relief to the masses. However, Bilawal acknowledged the anticipated challenges in executing these plans, citing resistance from ‘powerful lobbies’ likely to react strongly to the abolishment of ministries. Drawing from his past experience as part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, he criticized the bureaucracy in Islamabad, attributing a hindrance to the country’s progress to their reluctance to work. Addressing the electorates’ concerns, Bilawal emphasized the significance of policies that directly benefit citizens, such as providing 300 free electricity units.