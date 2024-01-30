Tuesday, January 30, 2024
President Alvi inaugurates Sundas Foundation Karachi Centre

January 30, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  President Dr Arif Alvi inaugurated “Sundas Foun­dation Karachi Centre” on Monday.

The centre is aimed at providing blood and he­matological services to patients. The president, soon after inaugurating the centre, visited blood transfusion section of the facility and met patients present on the occasion. Dr Alvi enquired about the health of the patients and distributed fruit bas­kets for them. Earlier, the president was received by the Sundas Foundation President Yaseen Khan and other management of the foundation. He was also briefed about the centre.

