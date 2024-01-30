Tuesday, January 30, 2024
PTI founder moves IHC against accountability court's decision in Toshakhana case

Web Desk
7:49 PM | January 30, 2024
National

The PTI founder challenged the accountability court's decision in the Islamabad High Court that terminated the right to defence in the Toshakhana case.

The petition in the court was filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Zaheer Abbas.

The court has been requested to nullify the decision of the accountability court and to restore the right of the petitioner to defend himself through his lawyers.

It is to be recalled that the Accountability Court Monday terminated the right of cross-examination of the lawyers of PTI former chairman and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference.

