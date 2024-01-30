PTI founder put national security on the line, alleges Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder did not shy from going against the interest of the country while seeing his government in peril.

The PML-N leader made this remark while addressing an election rally in Haroonabad. He said he came here for the first time in 1992, adding that the people of this area had always supported his vision.

Lauding people who gathered at the rally, he said the records of all the previous rallies had been broken. He said the massive crowd showed a sense of elation among people.

While counting his past achievements, he said when he was the PM, basic commodities like sugar and flour were available at affordable rates to people. During his rule, sugar was available at Rs35 per kg and now it cost Rs150.

At that time, he said, a tractor was worth Rs800,000 today it cost almost Rs4 million. Addressing farmers, he said the urea rate in the last PML-N government stint in power was Rs1,300 a bag and its current price is Rs5,000. He said a dollar was equal to Rs104 and now its equivalent to Rs280.



The former PM said that during his time, petrol was Rs60 per litre and his government had completed the IMF programme. But when the PTI came to power, it again started begging to the world, alleged Sharif.

He reiterated that he made Pakistan a nuclear power and then asked why was sent to jail despite doing so much good?

He further said he was removed from the Prime Minister's Office for not taking salary from his son. He said he and his family faced oppression as he was neither allowed to attend the funeral of his father nor was he present at the time of his mother’s death.

“There is no compensation for such losses,” he added.

The PML-N supremo said the PTI founder attacked Pakistan as soon as he saw his position in danger. Such a heinous conspiracy, he said, put the national security at stake.