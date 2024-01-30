Tuesday, January 30, 2024
PTI leaders booked, supporters arrested in rally

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, launched a massive crackdown on Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and candidates across the district, filing cases against 70 leaders and workers. 

The legal action stems from rallies organized on the call of imprisoned former Prime Min­ister Imran Khan ahead of the February 8 general elections. Chaudhry Jamal Nasir, a PTI leader, faced alleged torture by the police during a rally at Gulzar e Quaid. Scores of PTI supporters, including students, were taken into custody by the police on charges of displaying banners and posters of Imran Khan and other candidates in the Sadiqabad area and suburbs. 

Two cases have been regis­tered against more than 70 PTI candidates, leaders, and sup­porters on charges of taking out rallies. Dozens others were ar­rested during the police crack­down, which also included raids on the houses and election of­fices of PTI candidates.

Threat Unleashed

The PTI leaders and candi­dates, booked by the police un­der various sections, condemned the use of police force, stating that the government is employ­ing state machinery to crush PTI. They affirmed their commitment to voicing their support for jailed Imran Khan, expressing resil­ience against what they perceive as government suppression.

