PTI urges voters to stay calm after cipher case verdict

The beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) calling the verdict of the special court in the cipher case as ‎a complete mockery of law said such a “sham” trial has no ground to stand on.

The party also said that it would challenge the decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and added that the sentence awarded to both leaders would finally land in the “dustin” at the appeal stage.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan in a statement on X urged all party members and supporters to remain calm and peaceful following the decision by the “kangroo court” against former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He told party supporters to concentrate on coming out in large numbers on February 8 to ensure a high voter turnout and vote for party’s those nominated candidates whose names have been posted on PTIs website and social media channels.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has always espoused the principle of 'Rule of Law'. The current kangroo court ruling will not deter us from foregoing this principle come what may,” he said.

He further asked the party workers not indulge in any activity that undermined their traditional stance of a peaceful struggle. “We will appeal against this decision in the High Court & continue our legal battle,” he also said.

Omar said that PTI would continue its struggle to put Pakistan on a democratic path so that the supremacy of law and constitution was ensured.

PTI leader Gohar Khan in his reaction said that the special court judge announced in the decision in haste while the trial was not held in accordance with the law and constitution.

Talking to reporters outside the IHC, he hoped that the party would get relief from the higher courts. He also appealed to the party workers to show patience and not to take law into their hands.

