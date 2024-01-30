PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE - Punjab Uni­versity (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its ten schol­ars after approval of their thesis. According to spokes­person, Mudasar Ali Nadeem S/o Malik Manzoor Ahmad awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology, Na­dia Naseer D/o Naseer Ah­mad Mughal in the subject of Molecular Biology, Sajila Hina D/o Malik Muham­mad Azram in the subject of Chemistry, Abeeha Batool D/o Bakhtiar Ali Zahid in the subject of High Energy Phys­ics, Tuba Nafees D/o Nafees Ahmad Bajwa in the subject of Total Quality Management, Aaisha Amjad D/o Amjad Hussain in the subject of So­ciology, Sohaib Ahmad S/o Muhammad Iftikhar Arshad in the subject of Poly­mer Technology, Muham­mad Muneeb Hashmi S/o Muhammad Aamir Hashmi in the subject of Agricul­ture Sciences (Horticulture), Hamna Asad D/o Asad Qadeer in the subject of Mathematics and Muham­mad Yousaf S/o Imdad Ali in the subject of Mathematics.