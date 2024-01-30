Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Punjab CM ensures full support for peaceful elections

January 30, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan to discuss the peaceful conduct of upcoming general elec­tions and review the preparations. 

Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks, as­sured full support from the Punjab government for the seamless exe­cution of the election process. He emphasised the implementation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance.

The Chief Minister further stat­ed that law enforcement, includ­ing the police and other security agencies, will play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the electoral process. 

The Provincial Election Commis­sioner acknowledged the valuable cooperation of the Punjab govern­ment in this regard.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accomplished the revival of a stalled project span­ning seven years, inaugurating the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Complex on Monday.

During his visit to various de­partments and the auditorium of PAFDA, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the Secretary Communication and Works and the team for their swift and qual­ity completion of the project.

The Chief Minister received a briefing on PAFDA, revealing that the project initiated in 2017 was successfully completed within a few months. The PAFDA labora­tory, a first of its kind in Pakistan, will conduct tests on specific drugs for humans and animals, quality control of agricultural inputs, pes­ticides, fertilizers, cardiac stents, orthopaedic implants, cosmet­ic products, canned food, and mi­cro-level chemical content.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, the CM highlighted the project’s history, originally es­timated at Rs6.7 billion, with a cost escalation to Rs15 billion due to de­lays. He announced HR recruitment with Election Commission permis­sion and emphasized the impor­tance of following former DG Ashraf Tahir’s standards for PAFDA.

Regarding election matters, Mo­hsin Naqvi stressed impartial­ity, stating that no government employee has been instructed to at­tend any party’s gathering. He af­firmed swift action against elec­tion rule violations and discussed the coordination between the Elec­tion Commission, Home Depart­ment, and Police for transparent elections. The Chief Minister men­tioned the signing of an essential MoU in Canada to benefit the youth. He assured that all projects would be operational by February 7.

Present on the occasion were Punjab Caretaker Minister Prima­ry and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Interior, Communication and Works, Infor­mation, Livestock, Food, Agricul­ture, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, DG PAFDA, and relevant officials.

