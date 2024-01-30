Punjab CM ensures full support for peaceful elections

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan to discuss the peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and review the preparations.
Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks, assured full support from the Punjab government for the seamless execution of the election process. He emphasised the implementation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance.
The Chief Minister further stated that law enforcement, including the police and other security agencies, will play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the electoral process.
The Provincial Election Commissioner acknowledged the valuable cooperation of the Punjab government in this regard.
CM inaugurates PAFDA Complex
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accomplished the revival of a stalled project spanning seven years, inaugurating the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Complex on Monday.
During his visit to various departments and the auditorium of PAFDA, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the Secretary Communication and Works and the team for their swift and quality completion of the project.
The Chief Minister received a briefing on PAFDA, revealing that the project initiated in 2017 was successfully completed within a few months. The PAFDA laboratory, a first of its kind in Pakistan, will conduct tests on specific drugs for humans and animals, quality control of agricultural inputs, pesticides, fertilizers, cardiac stents, orthopaedic implants, cosmetic products, canned food, and micro-level chemical content.
Addressing the media after the inauguration, the CM highlighted the project’s history, originally estimated at Rs6.7 billion, with a cost escalation to Rs15 billion due to delays. He announced HR recruitment with Election Commission permission and emphasized the importance of following former DG Ashraf Tahir’s standards for PAFDA.
Regarding election matters, Mohsin Naqvi stressed impartiality, stating that no government employee has been instructed to attend any party’s gathering. He affirmed swift action against election rule violations and discussed the coordination between the Election Commission, Home Department, and Police for transparent elections. The Chief Minister mentioned the signing of an essential MoU in Canada to benefit the youth. He assured that all projects would be operational by February 7.
Present on the occasion were Punjab Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Interior, Communication and Works, Information, Livestock, Food, Agriculture, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore, DG PAFDA, and relevant officials.