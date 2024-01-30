Punjab records three more child deaths due to pneumonia

MULTAN - Pneumonia claimed three more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported quot­ing the health department on Monday.

According to the Punjab Health De­partment, a total of 801 new pneu­monia cases were reported across the province in the last 24 hours. Over the current month,

Punjab has reported 243 pneumo­nia-related deaths, while 15,331 cas­es have been reported in the province.

Health experts attribute the rapid increase in cases and deaths in Pun­jab to the environmental pollution caused by smog during the winter season. Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger. The health authorities in Punjab are working to address the surge in pneumonia cases, empha­sizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include: Chest pain when you breathe or cough Confusion or chang­es in mental awareness (in adults age 65 and older) cough, which may pro­duce phlegm Fatigue Fever, sweating and shaking chills Lower than normal body temperature (in adults older than age 65 and people with weak im­mune systems) nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, shortness of breath.

PTCL INTERNET BREAKDOWN CAUSES INCONVENIENCE TO CUS­TOMS FOR HOURS

Citizens faced a great deal of dif­ficulty owing to several hours of dis­ruption of Pakistan Telecommuni­cation Corporation Limited (PTCL) internet services in different areas of the city on Monday.

The services were cut off early in the morning which caused troubles for the users to perform their official or unofficial duties.

A source in PTCL disclosed that on Sunday night some unknown thieves cut the optical cable near State Bank beside different sections of the city which created problems for the citi­zens He informed that teams of the PTCL sprang into action as soon as they came to know about it.

When approached a senior officer of PTCL confirmed to APP that the cable was cut by unknown people which suspended our services for some hours and added that the issue was fixed after hectic efforts.

Replying to a question he stated that they were considering complain­ing to the police about it.