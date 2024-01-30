Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Putin formally registered as presidential candidate

Agencies
January 30, 2024
International, Newspaper

MOSCOW   -   Russia on Monday officially registered incumbent Vlad­imir Putin as a candidate for the presidential election in March, a vote that he is all but certain to win. The 71-year-old has led Russia since the turn of the cen­tury, clinching four presi­dential ballots and briefly serving as prime minister. The election will be held over a three-day period from March 15 to 17. Pu­tin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Russian media on Monday the longtime leader would not take part in pre-election debates.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024