Quetta commissioner issues instructions for better work on traffic, removal of encroachments

QUETTA - Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat on Monday paid a surprise visit of the city and issued instructions for better work on traffic, removal of encroachments, cleanliness and restoration of street lights. During his visit, he also inspected Cir­cular Road Park Plaza and ordered that the case of the plaza for a better business model and better services for the public will be immediately sent to the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).

He said that steps are being taken under vari­ous mechanisms to resolve the traffic problems in the city. He also visited the main business hubs of the city including Abdul Sattar, Archer and Prince roads and met with various trade associations.

He said it had been decided to open these roads for general traffic and convert them into “No Park­ing” zones to resolve the traffic problems. He di­rected RTA and Assistant Commissioner City Quetta to submit a proposal alongwith the traffic team to resolve the traffic issue. He said that the resolving of traffic issues in the city is important, so the coop­eration of all stakeholders is needed to resolve it. On the occasion, he also inspected various commercial banks and discussed with the bank managers about the installation of security cameras and making them fully functional, besides parking the vehicles in the parking area instead of parking them on the city streets so that traffic problems can be resolved.