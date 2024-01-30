Rising dacoities stoke fear in Attock residents

ATTOCK - Residents of Attock City and Attock Saddar police station limits face a surge in dacoities and theft cases, heightening a sense of insecurity. Siddique u Rehman from Mohala New Town reported burglars looting cash, valuables from shops, and solar plates from a house’s rooftop. In Lalazar Colony, Muhammad Saleem suffered a significant loss when an unidentified thief made off with ten goats, causing a loss of millions. An anonymous resident from village Nawa revealed multiple decoity attempts on Nawa road, resulting in cash and valuables being stolen, prompting residents to call for police action and the apprehension of culprits. The escalating thefts underscore the urgency for law enforcement intervention in these communities.