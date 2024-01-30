Rising dacoities stoke fear in Attock residents

ATTOCK - Residents of At­tock City and Attock Sadd­ar police station limits face a surge in dacoities and theft cases, heightening a sense of insecurity. Siddique u Re­hman from Mohala New Town reported burglars loot­ing cash, valuables from shops, and solar plates from a house’s rooftop. In Lalazar Colony, Muhammad Saleem suffered a significant loss when an unidentified thief made off with ten goats, caus­ing a loss of millions. An anon­ymous resident from village Nawa revealed multiple de­coity attempts on Nawa road, resulting in cash and valua­bles being stolen, prompting residents to call for police ac­tion and the apprehension of culprits. The escalating thefts underscore the urgency for law enforcement intervention in these communities.