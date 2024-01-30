Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rising dacoities stoke fear in Attock residents

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

ATTOCK  -   Residents of At­tock City and Attock Sadd­ar police station limits face a surge in dacoities and theft cases, heightening a sense of insecurity. Siddique u Re­hman from Mohala New Town reported burglars loot­ing cash, valuables from shops, and solar plates from a house’s rooftop. In Lalazar Colony, Muhammad Saleem suffered a significant loss when an unidentified thief made off with ten goats, caus­ing a loss of millions. An anon­ymous resident from village Nawa revealed multiple de­coity attempts on Nawa road, resulting in cash and valua­bles being stolen, prompting residents to call for police ac­tion and the apprehension of culprits. The escalating thefts underscore the urgency for law enforcement intervention in these communities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706579806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024