RMC holds ceremony to welcome first-year students

PESHAWAR - Rehman Medical College (RMC) on Monday held a white coat cere­mony to welcome first-year MBBS students.

The ceremony was attended by students, their parents, and guests of honour, including Dr Riaz An­war, Advisor to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister on Health.

During the ceremony, students and their parents planted sap­lings and took an oath to be ded­icated to their chosen profession. They vowed to uphold the highest ethical standards in their medical practice.

Dr Riaz Anwar, in his address, praised RMC for its high stand­ards and outstanding faculty, add­ing RMC is one of the best medi­cal colleges in the country and has always been a top choice for stu­dents. “RMC has the best infra­structure and faculty in Pakistan,” said Dr Anwar. “It has everything a student needs to succeed in the medical profession.” He also con­gratulated the parents on their children’s achievements.

Dr Anwar encouraged the stu­dents to study hard and to dedi­cate themselves to their chosen profession. He said that they have the potential to make a real differ­ence in the world.

Dr Mukhtar Zaman, Principal of RMC, said that RMC’s merit list was the highest among all private medical colleges in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa in the recent Khyber Medical University (KMU) admis­sions process.

This, he said, is a testament to the fact that RMC is still the top choice for students in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa.

The white coat ceremony is a traditional event that marks the arrival of a new batch of students in medical and dental colleges.