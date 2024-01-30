Road clearance operation kicks off in Galyat

NATHIAGALI - Galyat Development Authori­ty (GDA), Civil and Works Department and others on Monday started snowfall clearing operations in Nath­ia Gali, Donga Gali and Ayubia as the region received heavy snowfall.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat Zark Yar Khan Toro supervised the road clearance and main­tenance. Tourists were also advised of precautionary measures before the visit.

In the wake of recent snowfall, concerted efforts are underway to clear the roads across the hilly re­gions, ensuring safe passage for travellers.

Considering the challenging weather conditions, tourists planning trips to the Abbottabad district, en­compassing Galiyat, Thandiani, and other hilly terrains were urged to exercise caution during their travels.

Tourists were also advised to take precautionary measures before starting journeys to these locales, travellers were encouraged to ensure the fitness of their vehicles and to maintain an ample supply of fuel.

Moreover, the use of snow chains during snowfall is strongly advised to enhance traction and safety on slippery roads.

Drivers were reminded to drive at a low speed, par­ticularly in adverse weather conditions, and to carry sufficient food items and drinks, for their journeys.

Furthermore, drivers were alerted against under­taking unnecessary trips during foggy or snowy con­ditions, especially during nighttimes.

1122 prepares plans for safety of tourists visiting snowfall areas: DG

The Emergency Service Rescue-1122 has prepared an emergency preparation plan for safety of tourists visiting snowfall areas.

Director General Dr Khateer Ahmed said here on Monday that safety measures have been completed for the tourists to enjoy the snowfall, adding that the operational vehicles and staff have been deployed at specific points established at prominent tourist’s places.

He said that rescue stations equipped with addi­tional resources including ambulances, equipment and manpower have also been established at tourist spots to timely respond to any emergency.

The DG advised the public to dial 1122 in case of any accident or emergency.