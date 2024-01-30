RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers

HYDERABAD - The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad Region, Saleem Memon, has claimed that more than a 100 vehicles transporting pas­sengers from Karachi to other parts of the country were stopped in Hyderabad to check the fares.

He informed here on Monday that during the crackdown against the transporters charging ex­cess fares from the passengers the RTA Hyder­abad imposed penalties and got fares refunds of Rs99,500 from 132 vehicles. According to him, the action was taken on the complaints that the trans­porters were not reducing the fares even though the fuel prices had continuously reduced on a fort­nightly basis during the last 3 months.

Memon said some transporters made false ex­cuses of shortage of vehicles or supplementary expenses along the route to justify excessive fares.

He added that a large number of such vehicles did not move from or stop at the government au­thorised bus stands owing to which the fares en­forcement at the bus stops could not be ensured.

The secretary RTA said such vehicles mostly op­erated from unauthorised stops in the province.