Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Rupee sheds 5 paisas against dollar

January 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Paki­stani rupee on Monday wit­nessed a devaluation of 05 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.59. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.5 and Rs281.6 respec­tively. The price of the Euro increased by 51 paisas to close at Rs302.97 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.46, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.89, whereas an increase of 77 paisas was wit­nessed in exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.39 compared to the last closing of Rs354.62. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs76.13 and Rs74.56 respectively.

