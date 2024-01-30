SBP maintains policy rate at 22 percent

KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday maintained the policy rate at 22 percent while emphasizing on continued tight monetary policy stance and fiscal consolidation.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) took the decision in that regard keeping in view the pace of decline in inflation anticipated earlier had slowed down due to frequent and sizeable adjustments in administered energy prices which were also impeding a sustained decrease in inflation expectations, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed told the press conference here.

Though the non-energy inflation continued to moderate as per expectations while the real in­terest rate remained significantly positive on 12-month forward looking basis on expected downward trend of inflation, the escalated geo­political tensions in the Red Sea region were pos­ing risks for global trade and commodity prices as they had already led to a surge in global freight charges, he added. The MPC noted several key de­velopments since December which have implica­tions for the economic outlook including improve­ment of foreign exchange reserves on the back of a notable surplus in the current account in Decem­ber and significant financial inflows, including the latest IMF SBA tranche.

The SBP governor said that fiscal consolidation remained on track and complemented the MPC’s stance while business sentiments continued to im­prove as reflected in the recent surveys. Taking stock of the developments as well as still-elevated levels of both headline and core inflation, the MPC emphasized on continuing with the tight mone­tary policy that along with continued fiscal consol­idation and timely realization of planned external inflows would help to achieve the inflation target of 5-7 percent by September 2025, he noted.

Reviewing the real sector, the MPC observed that real GDP growth projection remained unchanged in the range of 2 to 3 percent for FY24 as “incom­ing data continues to support its earlier assess­ment of moderate economic recovery, primarily led by the agriculture sector”. Kharif crops’ output already turned out better than last year, the pros­pects for Rabi crops also appeared promising amid better input conditions. The committee assessed that momentum in the industrial sector was ex­pected to pick up from H2-FY24 as recent survey results showed consistent increase in capacity uti­lization in the manufacturing sector, while busi­ness sentiments- for both industry and services- turned positive for the first time since April 2022. The committee observed that the Current Account surplus in December 2023 and significant decline in half yearly deficit, growth in exports and decline in imports, improved inflows of the workers’ re­mittances and increase in official inflows together with the receipt of IMF-SBA tranche.