SC bench hearing appeals regarding army courts dissolved

ISLAMABAD - A six-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC), hearing intra court ap­peals pertaining to the civil­ians’ trial in army courts, on Monday dissolved after Jus­tice Sardar Tariq Masood re­cused himself from it. The court sent the matter the three-member judges com­mittee for formation of new bench. A six-member larg­er bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Mu­hammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard the case. As the hearing began, the counsel for petitioner Jawad S. Khawaj raised ob­jection over formation of the bench. At this, the Justice Tariq Masood who was pre­siding the hearing recused himself from the bench af­ter this the matter was sent to the three- member judges committee.