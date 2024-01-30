Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC bench hearing appeals regarding army courts dissolved

SC bench hearing appeals regarding army courts dissolved
Agencies
January 30, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   A six-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC), hearing intra court ap­peals pertaining to the civil­ians’ trial in army courts, on Monday dissolved after Jus­tice Sardar Tariq Masood re­cused himself from it. The court sent the matter the three-member judges com­mittee for formation of new bench. A six-member larg­er bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Mu­hammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard the case. As the hearing began, the counsel for petitioner Jawad S. Khawaj raised ob­jection over formation of the bench. At this, the Justice Tariq Masood who was pre­siding the hearing recused himself from the bench af­ter this the matter was sent to the three- member judges committee.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024