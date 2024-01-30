SECP issues Islamic finance bulletin for 2022-23

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has pub­lished its first ‘Islamic Fi­nance Bulletin’ for the finan­cial year 2022-23, aimed at providing up-to-date data, insights into new develop­ments, and a deeper un­derstanding of regulatory reforms in the Islamic finan­cial services industry. Addi­tionally, it provides essential information on the Islamic financial services industry including Islamic capital markets, non-banking finan­cial institutions, and Takaful, while also offering a future perspective on SECP poli­cies, regulated sectors, and cooperation. The SECP has conducted a diagnostic re­view of Islamic finance in its regulated sectors and subse­quently published its report in February 2023, capturing information, data, challeng­es, and opportunities along with policy recommenda­tions. Further, it has decided to to publish quarterly data on Islamic finance, with the exception of data on Islamic banking. This Islamic Finance Bulletin therefore presents a quarterly overview of devel­opment in Islamic finance during the financial year end­ed on June 30, 2023. Despite facing challenges in econom­ic transformation, Pakistan’s Islamic finance sector has made significant progress and now making currently makes up a significant por­tion of the country’s financial landscape. The Federal Shar­iat Court’s ruling in 2022 to eliminate Riba and transform the economy in five years has accelerated these efforts, in­dicating continued growth in the sector. Moreover, for a comprehensive understand­ing of Pakistan’s Islamic financial system, the SECP also encourages readers to refer to the Islamic Banking Bulletin published by the State Bank of Pakistan. The Islamic finance Bulletin is available at SECP’s website.