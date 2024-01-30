Section 144 imposed in Khyber

KHYBER - District administration Khyber has imposed Section 144, banning display of arms for fifteen days aimed to ensure a peaceful environment in the general elec­tion scheduled on 08 February 2024.

The restriction will remain equally imposed on le­gal and illegal arms and will be effective till Febru­ary 10. A notification issued from the Khyber House said that with the purpose to make sure favourable atmosphere for political processions and public gath­erings, the initiative was adopted on the direction of the Interior Ministry, Tribal Affairs and provincial government with immediate effect.

The district administration and the district police, Khyber, were striving hard for peaceful conduct of the general election, it stated.

The notification had been dispatched to assistant commissioners besides the District Police Officer for necessary action.