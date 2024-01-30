Secure Ballots

As Pakistan gears up for the upcoming general elections, a trou­bling revelation has cast a shadow over the integrity and security of the electoral process. Recent reports indicate that a significant majority of the polling stations, a staggering 50 per cent, are categorised as sensitive, with an additional 20 per cent deemed highly sensitive.

The concentration of these sensitive and highly sensitive polling sta­tions in key provinces like Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan demands heightened vigilance. In Punjab alone, nearly 40 per cent of polling stations fall into the sensitive or highly sensitive cat­egories. The situation is no better in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, where a significant portion of polling stations is considered at risk, further complicating the task of ensuring fair and secure elec­tions. This alarming scenario necessitates a comprehensive and proac­tive approach from the Election Commission to safeguard the electoral process. The recent commitment by the Election Commission to install surveillance cameras in the most sensitive polling stations is a positive step towards transparency and deterrence. With over 18,000 polling stations categorised as highly sensitive, this move will play a crucial role in monitoring poll proceedings, counting of votes, and result prepara­tion by the presiding officers.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge that the effectiveness of these security measures relies heavily on their implementation. The Election Commission must work closely with provincial governments to ensure the timely installation of surveillance cameras. Additionally, the commit­ment to engage the armed forces and civil armed forces in ensuring se­curity arrangements is commendable. The deployment of troops outside selected highly sensitive polling stations, based on threat assessments, and reconnaissance of each constituency will contribute significantly to maintaining a secure environment for voters.

While these steps are commendable, it is essential for the Election Commission to remain vigilant and flexible. The senior official’s ac­knowledgement that the statistics are tentative and subject to change based on security plans submitted by district police officers is a remind­er of the dynamic nature of security concerns.

As Pakistan approaches the general elections scheduled for 8th Feb­ruary, the focus must remain on securing the democratic foundation of the nation. Transparent and secure elections are the cornerstone of a thriving democracy, and the authorities must leave no stone unturned in guaranteeing the people’s right to vote in a safe environment.