Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Security measures for 2024 general elections scrutinised in high-level meeting

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
KARACHI  -  A high-level meeting chaired by Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja delved into police security arrange­ments and readiness for the upcoming 2024 gen­eral elections. 

The officers received briefings and directives to conduct on-ground assessments of security mea­sures and deployments in their respective areas.

The IGP emphasised the importance of finalis­ing and implementing election preparations at the zone and district levels, considering past inci­dents. Riffat Mukhtar stressed the need for height­ened security, especially during nighttime political events and gatherings, based on leaders’ confi­dence and recommendations.

The Sindh Police chief underscored the imme­diate reporting of any code of conduct violations to the Election Commission and urged strict legal action against individuals involved in weapon dis­plays or disturbances in the areas. The meeting saw participation from Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs, and district SSPs, ensuring comprehensive discussions on election security strategies.

Threat Unleashed

