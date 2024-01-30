Security plan finalised for upcoming general elections in Sanghar district

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Com­missioner and District Re­turning Officer Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hasan Khowaja on Monday chaired a meet­ing of the security officials regarding the finalisation of the security plan for the upcoming general elections and ensuring the provision of required equipment at polling stations. The meet­ing also formed transporta­tion and security plans. The officers from the Pak Army, Rangers and SSP Sanghar Capt (retd) Saddam Hussain, District Election Commis­sioner Shah Nawaz Brohi and other relevant officers were present in the meeting. The DC stated that all neces­sary measures would be tak­en to conduct transparent elections in the Sanghar dis­trict, and no leniency would be shown to anyone disrupt­ing peace. He informed that camp offices have been es­tablished in Sanghar, Shah­dadpur and Khapro to de­liver equipment to polling stations. The DC mentioned that after the election pro­cess, the presiding officer will be provided security by the Pakistan Army, Police and Rangers till the submis­sion of the results to the re­turning officer. SSP Sanghar and the District Election Commissioner informed the meeting about the ar­rangements. The officers of the Pakistan Army were in­formed about their plan to ensure a peaceful election process in the district.