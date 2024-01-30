Seminar urges Quranic guidance for ethical challenges

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a one-day seminar, ‘Foundations of Contemporary Ethical Crisis,’ held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday, emphasized the role of Quranic teachings and Sunnah in addressing intellectual and ethical challenges. The event, presided over by Professor Dr. Shah Mohayyudin Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Arabic and Is­lamic Studies, featured Professor Dr. Rashid Arshad Kaleem from Punjab University as the guest speaker. In his lecture, Dr. Rashid Arshad emphasized the impera­tive role of Quranic teachings and the Sunnah in tackling intel­lectual and ethical issues. He un­derscored the need to guide the new generation towards these principles, stating that adher­ence could not only resolve ethi­cal crises but also elevate world­ly life to a virtuous existence.

Dean Shah Mohayyudin Hash­mi stressed the importance of addressing intellectual crises within the Muslim Ummah, high­lighting the need to focus on internal issues before external challenges. Stressing guidance from the Quran and Sunnah, he noted that the biography of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) serves as the most effective guideline for the wel­fare of humanity. Celebrating its 50th Golden Jubilee, AIOU sees this seminar as part of a series of events. Prof. Dr. Hashmi high­lighted the university’s com­mitment to becoming a hub for intellectual, literary, and cultural activities, echoing the directive of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood. Chairman of the Department of Quran and Tafseer, Dr. Sanaullah, emphasized un­derstanding contemporary chal­lenges by referring to ancient wisdom. To address the ethical crisis, he urged the Muslim Um­mah to delve into the knowledge of philosophy, theology, and logic. This seminar marks AIOU’s dedi­cation to fostering intellectual discussions and contributing to the resolution of contemporary ethical challenges.