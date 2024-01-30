Services of Lions Club lauded

SIALKOT - Former federal minister for tourism Nilufar Bakhtiar has said that Lions Club International is an international non-political organization which was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones of Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. It was founded to build friendship and brotherhood among peo­ple, healthy social services, working for moral improvement and creating opportunities for free expression of opinion above political affiliations. It has 14 members in 190 countries worldwide.

District Governor Lions Club N2. 305 Faiz Kapur said they had to work together in the field of edu­cation and health so that they could help common people by improving the performance in these sec­tors. Former president Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot Tahir Majeed Kapur, Shafaq Kha­war Chaudhry, Dr Zubair, Malik Naseer and other lay members were also present.

MEMBERS NOMINATED

Three members of the secondment committee of Government Women’s University Sialkot were nominated under on behalf of the Higher Educa­tion Department of the Punjab government, in­cluding former Federal Secretary Khawaja Shamail Ahmed, Faisal Manzoor and president Women’s Chamber Sialkot Dr Maryam. The nominated mem­bers were congratulated by VC women university Professor Dr Zareen Fatima, Prof Waleed Khan, Prof Ilyas, Prof Umer Registrar, Professor Yaqoob Senior Vice President and Women’s Chamber Gul­zeb Waqas Akram and others.