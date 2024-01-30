Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Services of Lions Club lauded

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -  Former federal minister for tourism Nilufar Bakhtiar has said that Lions Club International is an international non-political organization which was founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones of Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. It was founded to build friendship and brotherhood among peo­ple, healthy social services, working for moral improvement and creating opportunities for free expression of opinion above political affiliations. It has 14 members in 190 countries worldwide. 

District Governor Lions Club N2. 305 Faiz Kapur said they had to work together in the field of edu­cation and health so that they could help common people by improving the performance in these sec­tors. Former president Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot Tahir Majeed Kapur, Shafaq Kha­war Chaudhry, Dr Zubair, Malik Naseer and other lay members were also present.

MEMBERS NOMINATED

Pakistan, Iran agree spoilers will not be allowed to drive a wedge

Three members of the secondment committee of Government Women’s University Sialkot were nominated under on behalf of the Higher Educa­tion Department of the Punjab government, in­cluding former Federal Secretary Khawaja Shamail Ahmed, Faisal Manzoor and president Women’s Chamber Sialkot Dr Maryam. The nominated mem­bers were congratulated by VC women university Professor Dr Zareen Fatima, Prof Waleed Khan, Prof Ilyas, Prof Umer Registrar, Professor Yaqoob Senior Vice President and Women’s Chamber Gul­zeb Waqas Akram and others.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024