Shahid Afridi proposes new captaincy plan for all formats

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has proposed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint a captain for the long term besides suggesting abolishing the vice-captain’s slot.

"PCB should announce the captain for two to three years so that the captaincy debate can come to an end," the 46-year-old expressed his views while speaking to journalists in the port city on Tuesday.

Advocating his proposed changes in the team’s structure, the former star cricketer asked the top cricket body to abolish the vice-captain’s slot for the Men in Green across all formats.

"There is no need to appoint anyone as vice-captain. If the captain is not available for any reason, assign the captaincy responsibility to a player who seems suitable," he added.

Afridi also expressed support for his former teammate Mohammad Hafeez, suggesting that he should be given more time in his role as Pakistan’s team director.

“[Mohammad] Hafeez has played a lot of cricket; he should be given more time [as team director],” Afridi stated. “If someone thinks that everything will change in one series, it is wrong thinking.”

Afridi also commented on Pakistan’s performance during the recent tours of New Zealand and Australia.

“We missed some opportunities during the New Zealand and Australia tours, failing to perform at our best level,” Afridi added.

He advised against making too many changes to the team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

“There should not be many changes to the squad before the World Cup. However, it is important to know when to rest or play a certain player,” he stated.