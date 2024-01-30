Six terrorists killed in Machh clearance operation

The security forces have killed six terrorists in a clearance operation in Machh.

Caretaker minister Jan Achakzai disclosed the identities of two dead terrorists as Doda Baloch and Pardan Baloch.

Security agencies thwarted three-pronged coordinated attack carried out by terrorists in Balochistan’s Machh area, interim information minister Jan Achakzai earlier said.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the minister claimed that the coordinated attacks were carried out by militants affiliated with the Aslam Achoo group.

“Fortunately, no damage made to any installations, and no casualties sustained by our security forces,” Jan Achakzai said.

The forces launched clearance operation after 15 rockets fired, Balochistan minister said.

The rocket impact shattered windowpanes of several houses, police said. Two persons sustained injuries in rocket attack.

Trains coming from Quetta have been halted at Jacobabad railway station. The Quetta to Peshawar bound Jaffar Express, Quetta to Karachi Bolan Mail and Sibbi to Harnai passenger service has been suspended.

The minister earlier said that the terrorists retreated and were being pursued by security forces. “We remain hopeful that all threats will be eliminated before dawn,” he concluded.

Earlier, the minister – in a post on X – said a report was received about a “few rockets” fired from the hilly areas of Machh. However, he noted, there were no reports of any losses, and the law enforcement agencies were alert.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Health Department said that two injured people from Mach were moved to a trauma centre in Quetta.