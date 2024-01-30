Snatched postal ballot papers recovered

SWABI - Police on Monday recov­ered the snatched postal ballot papers of the public sector employees from a post office staff in Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate and arrested two persons involved in the incident.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Awami National Party (ANP) leaders started late night rally which continued till 2am. The incident took place in PK-49, Swabi-1. The FIR was registered after midnight.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sha­hid Khan Jadoon and Amjid Khan Jadoon. The former is nephew of Ghafoor Khan Jadoon, the JUI-F candi­date from PK-49, Swabi-1.The officials said that total snatched ballot papers were 345.

Earlier in the election rally Shahnawaz Akhunza­da, ANP’s candidate from NA-19, Swabi-1 claimed: “I have been saying for many days that the leaders of JUI-F are carrying guns but it does not mean that they will attack the post office and collect the ballot pa­pers by force.”