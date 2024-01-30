Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Solangi condemns propaganda about journalists’ harassment

Solangi condemns propaganda about journalists’ harassment
Agencies
January 30, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Caretaker Minister for Infor­mation, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murta­za Solangi on Monday strong­ly condemned propaganda on social media networking sites regarding the so-called harassment of some jour­nalists during a probe into a “smear campaign” against the top judges. “There has been a gatekeeper mechanism in the newspapers for verification of the information, but ironi­cally some YouTubers on so­cial media have created a new political economy which says the more lies you churn out, the more views you get,” the minister said while respond­ing to a query in a private news channel’s current af­fairs programme. He said the Federal Investigation Agency, which was authorized to take action, issued notices to 32 journalists and YouTubers, and 22 political persons, and asked them to give their ver­sion over the issue. Brush­ing aside rumours about the so-called harassment, the minister said, “Serving of a notice is not tantamount to harassment. These notices are not withdrawn as for now.” He said humiliation and ridiculing someone did not come under scope of Ar­ticle 19 that guaranteed right to freedom of expression.

Pakistan, Iran agree spoilers will not be allowed to drive a wedge

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024