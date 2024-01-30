Solangi condemns propaganda about journalists’ harassment

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Infor­mation, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murta­za Solangi on Monday strong­ly condemned propaganda on social media networking sites regarding the so-called harassment of some jour­nalists during a probe into a “smear campaign” against the top judges. “There has been a gatekeeper mechanism in the newspapers for verification of the information, but ironi­cally some YouTubers on so­cial media have created a new political economy which says the more lies you churn out, the more views you get,” the minister said while respond­ing to a query in a private news channel’s current af­fairs programme. He said the Federal Investigation Agency, which was authorized to take action, issued notices to 32 journalists and YouTubers, and 22 political persons, and asked them to give their ver­sion over the issue. Brush­ing aside rumours about the so-called harassment, the minister said, “Serving of a notice is not tantamount to harassment. These notices are not withdrawn as for now.” He said humiliation and ridiculing someone did not come under scope of Ar­ticle 19 that guaranteed right to freedom of expression.